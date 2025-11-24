Heartache Tonight to tribute The Eagles at Raue Center in Crystal Lake

Heartache Tonight, a tribute to The Eagles, will bring a true Eagles concert experience to Raue Center for the Arts in downtown Crystal Lake Saturday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts. )

Heartache Tonight, a tribute to The Eagles, will bring a true Eagles concert experience to Raue Center for the Arts in downtown Crystal Lake Saturday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m.

“The sound of the Eagles is one that all of us remember and enjoy,” Raue Center Board President Tim Paul said in a news release. “Heartache Tonight returns to Raue Center with renditions of Eagles’ tunes that stay true to the originals, and I encourage you not to miss this performance.”

The concert will be filled with moments designed to thrill classic rock fans, from the soaring a cappella harmonies of “Seven Bridges Road” and the snarling guitars of “Life in the Fast Lane” to the anthemic country-rock of “Take it Easy” and Don Henley’s beautifully evocative “Heart of the Matter.”

Heartache Tonight combines music from all eras and incarnations of the huge rock powerhouse band, with meticulous attention to every detail. Their show does not use pre-recorded backing tracks and all vocal harmonies and guitar parts are faithful to the original and performed live.

The six multi-talented members of Heartache Tonight have shared the stage with some of the biggest names in rock, including Jimmy Buffett, Eddie Money and the Doobie Brothers. They have played the Taste of Chicago, Ravinia Festival and Wrigley Field, along with festivals and performing arts centers across the country, according to the release.

Tickets start at $44, with an $8 order fee to be applied at checkout to the entire order. Tickets may be bought online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.