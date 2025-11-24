Bread & Roses Chorus to present seasonal program in DeKalb

Bread & Roses Chorus will present the seasonal program “Be the Light” at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6 at Westminster Presbyterian Church in DeKalb. (Photo provided by Bread & Roses Chorus)

Bread & Roses Chorus will present the seasonal program “Be the Light” at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6 at Westminster Presbyterian Church in DeKalb.

According to a news release, the program will feature songs of light, hope, miracles, dreams, as well as some “light” fun, seasonal holiday songs.

It will also feature treble voices singing a cappella and accompanied songs (piano and percussion), including surprising interpretations of traditional favorites such as “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” and new imaginings of holiday carols such as “The Feminist Holiday Songbook.”

Additional selections include the invigorating gospel spiritual “Go Where I Send Thee!” and the Indigo Girls song, “There’s Still My Joy,” along with many other stirring musical works.

“[Composer] Lea Morris was inspired by Amanda Gorman’s powerful poem, ‘The Hill We Climb’ to create her own anthem to ‘Be the Light.’ It is upon this beautiful piece that we created a program of music to inspire us all to be the light, hold on to hope, believe in miracles and keep dreaming,” Director Sherri Lasko said in the release. “We’ve chosen music that will touch deeply, comfort those who may be facing grief or loss during the holidays, and lift spirits with love and laughter. There will be songs of the stars and moon, of one child that can change the world, and of the true meaning of the holidays. Building bridges between all beliefs and traditions, we hope our voices will remind you that you are never alone in the dark.”

There is no admission charge for this program, but freewill donations will be appreciated. Any donations will go toward the Bread & Roses Festival Fund to help chorus members defray costs associated with attending the Sister Singers Network Festival in Chicago this coming July.

Westminster Presbyterian Church is located at 830 N. Annie Glidden Road in DeKalb.

For more information, visit breadandroseschorus.org.