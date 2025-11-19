Paixao Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse now open in Geneva

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce celebrating PaixPhotoao Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse's grand opening. (Photo provided Geneva Chamber of Commerce)

Paixao Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse is now welcoming diners in Geneva.

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the grand opening of Paixao Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse Nov. 13.

The restaurant serves customers the Gaucho tradition of churrasco, preparing meats table side over an open flame for everyone to share.

The meat menu includes several steaks, lamb, Brazilian sausage, chicken and beef ribs. Sides are mashed potatoes, fried polenta sticks and caramelized bananas. Finish off your meal with desserts like flan, tres leches, cheesecake and more.

Paixao Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse is located at 477 S. Third St., Suite 190, in Geneva.

For information, visit paixaogaucha.com.