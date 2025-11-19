Shaw Local

5 Things to Do: Yorkville Holiday Celebration in Kendall County this weekend

The Santa Dancers performing for a crowd of over 100 people at the start of the Yorkville Holiday Celebration Weekend in Riverfront Park on Nov. 17, 2023.

The Santa Dancers performing for a crowd of over 100 people at the start of the Yorkville Holiday Celebration Weekend in Riverfront Park on Nov. 17, 2023. (David Petesch)

  1. Yorkville Holiday Celebration: Kick off the holiday season in Yorkville on Friday, Nov. 21 with community performances and a holiday parade at 6:30 p.m. The celebration continues on Saturday, Nov. 22 with two runs and visits with Santa. Click here for more information.
  2. “Stranger Things” trivia at Pinz (Yorkville): Pinz Entertainment Center will host “Stranger Things” trivia at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 21. Enjoy themed trivia and drink specials. Visit pinzyorkville.com for more information.
  3. “Breaking the Law” Comedy Showcase (Yorkville): The Law Office Pub & Music Hall will host a night of comedy, beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 21. Tickets are $20. Click here for more information.
  4. Live Music from Rob Alex (Oswego): Enjoy live music from Rob Alex at Fox Valley Winery in Oswego from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22. Alex will perform a variety of Americana, country, folk, pop and rock music. Visit foxvalleywinery.com for more information.
  5. Authentic Unlimited Band (Sandwich): Authentic Unlimited Band is an innovative bluegrass band that will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22 at the Sandwich Opera House. Tickets start at $35. Visit sandwichoperahouse.org for more information.

