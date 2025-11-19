5 Things to Do: Christmas Walk Weekend in Princeton, ‘Mistletoe, Mulled Wine and Bright Sides’ in Ottawa

- Christmas Walk Weekend (Princeton): The holidays officially kick off in Princeton during this festive annual event, which begins Friday, Nov. 21. Enjoy a variety of family-friendly activities and holiday shopping. The fun continues Saturday, Nov. 22 and Sunday, Nov. 23. Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information and a lineup of events.
- Mistletoe, Mulled Wine & Bright Sides Weekend (Ottawa): Explore downtown Ottawa with special events at several locations, including Tangled Roots Brewing Company for the official release of King John’s Bright Side Ale, on Friday, Nov. 21. On Saturday, spend the day shopping local boutiques and restaurants while sipping mulled wine. Later that night, laugh out loud at Camp Tuckabatchee Comedy Night and cap off the weekend on Sunday with brunch at Catseye Wine Bar. Click here for more information.
- Ottawa Art League reception (Ottawa): Open Space Gallery will host an opening reception for the Ottawa Art League’s group exhibition. The event is from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 21. Visit osartstudios.com for more information.
- Celebration of Lights (La Salle): This holiday favorite at La Salle’s Rotary Park is ongoing through New Year’s Day. Drive through the light displays between 5-9 p.m. Click here for more information.
- Hot Wax Batik and Paper Bead Making Workshop (Ottawa): Open Space Gallery will host this creative class at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 23. Tickets are $65. The class is open to ages 16 and up. Visit osartstudios.com/classes for more information or to register.
