5 Things to Do: Christmas at Cantigny, ‘Illumination’ at Morton Arboretum in DuPage County

- Christmas at Cantigny (Wheaton): This majestic holiday event opens Friday, Nov. 21. The event includes music-orchestrated light shows, festive decorations and a towering 28-foot Christmas tree. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- “Illumination: Tree Lights” at Morton Arboretum (Lisle): The Morton Arboretum’s holiday event “Illumination: Tree Lights” continues through Jan. 3. Walk along the trail and see the festive and stunning light displays among the trees and gardens. Visit mortonarb.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Comedian Pat Tomasulo (Glen Ellyn): WGN-TV morning host Pat Tomasulo will perform his unique brand of stand-up comedy at the McAninch Arts Center on the campus of College of DuPage. The shows are at 4 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22. Click here to purchase tickets or for more information.
- West Chicago Holiday Market for Makers (Wheaton): The West Chicago Holiday Market for Makers is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22 and Sunday, Nov. 23 at the DuPage County Fairgrounds. The event will feature more than 130 makers and artisans who specialize in home decor, fashion, art, design and more. Enjoy DIY stations, food and drink. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Holiday Magic at Brookfield Zoo: The annual seasonal celebration at Brookfield Zoo begins Friday, Nov. 21 and runs through Jan. 4. The zoo will be illuminated with millions of twinkling lights, tunnels, holiday displays and more. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
The Scene