Downtown Ottawa’s Mistletoe, Mulled Wine & Bright Sides Weekend begins Friday

Ottawa is embracing local holiday cheer with the return of its popular Mistletoe, Mulled Wine & Bright Sides Weekend, Nov. 21-23.

This event encourages residents and visitors alike to shop local, savor the season and enjoy all that downtown Ottawa businesses have to offer.

From storefronts decked out in holiday greenery to the aroma of spiced wine filling the air, the weekend will usher in the Christmas season with charm, community spirit and a few special deals from the city’s favorite small businesses.

Friday, Nov. 21 — Launch Party

Tangled Roots Brewing Company will officially release its King John’s Bright Side Ale, a blonde ale with pear and raspberry, brewed in collaboration with WGN Radio 720.

Saturday, Nov. 22 — Mistletoe, Mulled Wine & Comedy

Explore downtown Ottawa for a festive evening of midnight shopping, mulled wine and holiday sparkle. Local boutiques, restaurants and pop-ups will stay open late with exclusive deals and seasonal spirit.

Cap off your Saturday with Camp Tuckabatchee Comedy Night at Alfano’s Pizzeria, 1476 U.S. Route 6. It’s a fun-filled evening of laughter that is also a fundraiser for the camp. This show is for 18 and older. Tickets are $30 if purchased in advance and $35 at the door. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the comedy starts at 8 p.m. Food and cocktails will be available for purchase. Visit Camp Tuckabatchee’s Facebook page for more information.

Sunday, Nov. 23 — Bright Side Brunch

Wrap up the weekend with Bright Side Brunch at Catseye Wine Bar. Relax and unwind with mimosas, delicious food and local flavor.

