Celebrate the holidays at the Woodstock Opera House

People look at the lights during the Lighting of the Square Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Woodstock. The annual holiday season event featured brass music, caroling, free doughnuts and cider, food trucks, festive selfie stations and shopping. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

The Woodstock Opera House is celebrating the holiday season with a festive lineup of performances, traditions and family favorites. From classic holiday theater to beloved musical performances, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this season.

Holiday Performances

Kick off the festivities this weekend with multiple showings of Theatre 121’s “It’s a Wonderful Christmas Carol,” running through Nov. 30. This new heartwarming holiday classic created by local playwrights Joel Bennett and Jeffrey Cook brings a combination of two timeless tales to life for audiences of all ages.

Other highlights this season include:

“To Kill a Mockingbird:” Midweek Matinee Movie Screening: Wednesday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m.

Midweek Matinee Movie Screening: Wednesday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. Tommy Walton: Fashion Designer & Masterchef Fan Favorite (Creative Living Series presented by Woodstock Fine Arts Association): Thursday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m.

Fashion Designer & Masterchef Fan Favorite (Creative Living Series presented by Woodstock Fine Arts Association): Thursday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. Axiom Brass Band: Friday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m. The Four C Notes – The Music of Frankie Valli: Saturday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. Shelby Van Pelt: NY Times Best-Selling Author of Remarkably Bright Creatures (Creative Living Series presented by Woodstock Fine Arts Association): Thursday, Dec. 11 at 10 a.m.

NY Times Best-Selling Author of Remarkably Bright Creatures (Creative Living Series presented by Woodstock Fine Arts Association): Thursday, Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. Judith Svalander Dance Theatre presents “The Nutcracker :" Dec. 12–21, multiple performances

:" Dec. 12–21, multiple performances White Christmas Sing-A-Long : Dec. 16–17, multiple performances

: Dec. 16–17, multiple performances Ed Hall’s Woodstock Christmas Guitar Night featuring RyanHood : Tuesday, Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

: Tuesday, Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m. NYE Bash with Felix & Fingers Dueling Pianos: Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.

Christmas Tree Walk: The Golden Age of Christmas

Celebrate a cherished Woodstock tradition at the Opera House with the annual Christmas Tree Walk, opening Friday, Nov. 28, following the Lighting of the Square. This year’s theme, “The Golden Age of Christmas,” features beautifully decorated trees capturing the nostalgic magic and timeless traditions of holidays gone by. Local organizations contribute to this stunning display, making it a unique opportunity to experience the warmth and wonder of the season.

Exhibit Hours:

Opening Day: Friday, Nov. 28 4 – 8 p.m. during Lighting of the Square

Tuesday – Sunday: Noon – 4 p.m. (Closed Mondays)

Closing Day: Saturday, Dec. 27

Tickets & Information

Tickets for all performances and events are available now at woodstockoperahouse.com or by calling 815-338-5300.