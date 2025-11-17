Woodstock native to perform in tribute show to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons Dec. 6

Woodstock native Daniel Rausch will return to his hometown stage Saturday, Dec. 6 as part of The 4 C Notes, the Midwest’s only tribute to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, at the Woodstock Opera House. (Photo provided by the Woodstock Opera House)

Woodstock native Daniel Rausch, son of former Woodstock High School Choir Director Paul Rausch, will return to his hometown stage Saturday, Dec. 6 as part of The 4 C Notes, the Midwest’s only tribute to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, at the Woodstock Opera House.

“Performing in my hometown will always feel special to me,” Daniel Rausch said in a news release from Woodstock Opera House. “There’s a unique mix of pride and emotion that comes with playing for the people and places that helped shape who I am. Woodstock is such a welcoming and creative community, and I will always consider it home.”

The performance is especially meaningful for the Rausch family, whose influence and legacy in Woodstock’s arts community span decades. Paul Rausch, who taught choir at Woodstock High School for more than 40 years, continues to be active in the community through groups like the Victorian Carolers. His lifelong dedication to music education and performance was recognized when he received the 2025 Susan Palmore Award of Excellence,.

“It is always exciting to see former students continuing to follow their passion in music and theater; whether that be as an administrator, director, dancer, instrumentalist, actor or singer,” Paul Rausch said in the news release.

Created by John Michael Coppola, a veteran of Chicago’s long-running production of Broadway’s “Jersey Boys,” The 4 C Notes deliver an authentic, high-energy tribute to the legendary music of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons. Featuring four talented performers in vintage suits, smooth choreography and unforgettable harmonies, The 4 C Notes bring audiences the timeless hits that defined an era.

