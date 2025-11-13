Shaw Local

McHenry’s Living Windows and Cocoa Crawl event Nov. 21

By Aimee Barrows

Downtown McHenry will come to life as the windows of local businesses will feature seasonal decorations and live mannequins during the annual Living Windows and Cocoa Crawl event from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 21.

Stroll along the downtown area’s Treat Trail and marvel at the decorated windows while sipping hot cocoa and munching on seasonal treats. Each stop will have a holiday beverage, treat or hot cocoa sample for registered participants. Stops are located on Main Street, Riverside Drive, Green Street and the Riverwalk Shoppes.

The $10 fee includes a commemorative mug.

Registered participants can pick up their treat map and official mug at the Chamber office at 1307 N. Green St. the week of the event, Nov. 17-21 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more information or to purchase a ticket, click here.

