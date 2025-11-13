Celebrate Baker Community Center’s 100th anniversary concert Nov. 15

The Shout Section Big Band directed by Brett Dean returns Nov. 15 to the Baker Community Center in downtown St. Charles for a concert of big band / swing band music. (Photo provided by The Shout Section Big Band )

The Shout Section Big Band directed by Brett Dean returns Nov. 15 to the Baker Community Center in downtown St. Charles for a concert of big band / swing band music.

The show is part of the sixth annual season of “Saturday Night Lights” concerts produced by the Norris Cultural Arts Center.

Built in 1925 and opened in 1926, the Baker Community Center is nearing its 100th anniversary, for which the St. Charles Park District soon will announce community celebration plans. The Nov. 15 Shout Section concert offers an “early bird” opportunity to observe the Baker Center’s centennial, as the program will include jazz band tunes from the 1920s in addition to Shout Section’s traditional repertoire.

Visit NorrisCulturalArts.com for a link to online ticketing. Tickets include three complimentary beverages (wine, beer, soft drinks).

A discounted full-table-of-six ticket is available in addition to general admission tickets for single seats. Seating is at round tables of six, creating a “jazz club” or cabaret environment.