5 things to do in DeKalb County: Dark Art and Oddities Con, free jazz concert and more!

- The Hair Band Experience: The Egyptian Theatre will host three bands that will tribute the timeless music of the ‘80s hard rock scene at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14. Relive the music of Def Leppard, Poison and Bon Jovi. Visit egyptiantheatre.org for tickets and more information.
- Sound Healing Experience: The DeKalb Public Library will host a Sound Healing Experience at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15. The event will feature many different tones and frequencies that will also include the poetry of Walt Whitman. Visit dkpl.org for more information.
- Jazz in Progress Concert: The DeKalb Public Library will host a free after-hours concert with Jazz in Progress at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15. The concert will feature different styles of big band and modern jazz music in the library’s main lobby. Visit dkpl.org for more information.
- Live Music from Cole Brandt: Prairie State Winery in Genoa will host musician Cole Brandt for a live performance from 1:30-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15. Visit prairiestatewinery.com for more information.
- 2025 Dark Art and Oddities Con: Experience all things weird, creepy and strange at Northern Illinois University’s Altgeld Hall Nov. 15-16. The event will feature art, vendors, workshops and much more. Visit darkartandodditiescon.com for tickets and more information.
The Scene