5 Things to Do: ‘IllumiBrew’ at the Morton Arboretum, ‘History on Tap’ in Downers Grove and more

- “IllumiBrew” at Morton Arboretum: The Morton Arboretum in Lisle will host its annual beer tasting event to kick off “Illumination: Tree Lights” at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14. Sip and sample beer and cider as you walk the “Illumination” trail. Visit the Morton Arboretum’s website for more information.
- “History on Tap” Trivia Pub Crawl: Multiple locations in downtown Downers Grove will participate in this fun event sponsored by the Downers Grove Historical Society from 5-10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 13. Answer local trivia questions at the locations while enjoying beer, wine, soft drink and appetizers. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- “The Game’s Afoot”: The McAninch Arts Center Studio Theatre presents this suspenseful comedy by Ken Ludwig on select nights through Nov. 23. Showtimes are 7 p.m. for evening shows and 2 p.m. for Sunday matinees. Visit atthemac.org for tickets or more information.
- Wheaton French Market: Shop at one of the last French Market events of the season! The market runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the city’s pavilion at Liberty Drive and Main Street each Saturday through Nov. 29.
- Holiday Open House Weekend: Visit downtown Naperville and browse shops for special holiday discounts and more. Visit downtownnaperville.com for more information.
The Scene