5 Things to Do: Festival of Trees in Rock Falls, murder mystery in Dixon and more this weekend

- 36th annual Festival of Trees: Celebrate the holidays with Rock River Hospice’s Festival of Trees, which runs through Saturday, Nov. 15 at the McCormick Event Center in Rock Falls. This year’s theme is “Sparkling Spruces.” Visit the Facebook page for more information.
- “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer Jr.”: Catch this holiday classic live Nov. 15-16 at The Dixon Historic Theatre. The whole family will love this Broadway Junior performance, featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster and more. Click here for tickets and more information.
- “Cake, Candles & Murder”: Dixon Stage Left presents this murder mystery dinner experience on Nov. 15-16. The show on Nov. 15 is sold out. The event begins at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 16. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets to the Nov. 16 show.
- Mighty Mouth Karaoke: Mad Water Saloon in Dixon will host live karaoke at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
- Abstract Painting and Taoism: The Next Picture Show presents “Abstract Painting and Taoism: A Talk with Butch Mergioni” at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 15. Artist and art history professor Merigoni explores how abstract painters and Taoist thinkers approach uncertainty, balance and presence. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
The Scene