5 Things to Do: FarmHers Market, live music at the winery and more this weekend in Kendall County

- FarmHers Market: The Kendall County Fairgrounds in Yorkville will host this holiday market Friday, Nov. 14 and Saturday, Nov. 15. The market will feature a variety of vendors. Admission is $5. Visit the Facebook page for times and more information.
- Live Music at Fox Valley Winery: Singer and guitarist Mark Weber will perform at Fox Valley Winery in Oswego at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14. Sip delicious wine while enjoying the music. Visit foxvalleywinery.com/events for more information.
- "Occupation: Murder!“: The Gil Morrison Memorial Scholarship Foundation’s fundraiser is at the Fox Valley Community Center in Sandwich Nov. 14-16. The show is a dessert theatre with a cash bar at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 and 15, with the final performance at 2 p.m. Nov. 16. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- “Elf The Musical”: The Sandwich Opera House presents the Children’s Community Theatre’s production of this holiday classic Friday, Nov. 14-Sunday, Nov. 16. Visit sandwichoperahouse.org for times and ticket information.
- “Cow Halloween”: The Limelight Theatre Company presents its Fall play “Cow Halloween” at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14 and Saturday, Nov. 15 at Bednarcik Jr. High School. Visit limelighttheatrecompany.org/tickets for more information or to purchase tickets.
The Scene