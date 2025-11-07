Volo Museum’s Holiday Trolley Adventure features new twists this season

Two of Volo Museum’s “Molly Trolleys” stop amid Christmas lights and a full-sized Jupiter train to let riders search for clues to find Santa. Tickets are on sale now for the museum's Holiday Trolley Adventures event. (Photos provided by Jim Wojdyla. )

Holiday Trolley Adventure, Volo Museum’s highly anticipated holiday event, returns this season with some new twists — a Christmas courtyard, free carousel rides and an exclusive Rock-afire Explosion animatronic band holiday concert.

The Rock-afire Explosion animatronic band will perform at the Volo Museum during the Holiday Trolley Adventure event. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

The museum will also be open until 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays this year.

The event runs Friday, Nov. 7 through Sunday, Dec. 28.

The Time Warp Express combines the traditional Santa meet-and-greet and Christmas light show with an original, interactive experience featuring dozens of professional actors, choreographed performances, photo opportunities, full-size trolley rides, audio-visual effects, custom parody songs, vintage carousel rides and an over-the-top surprise ending.

“We were tired of bringing our families to the same old holiday events,” Marketing Director Jim Wojdyla said in a news release. “We knew others felt the same, so we created a one-of-a-kind interactive experience for all ages that puts a completely new and exciting twist on the usual holiday traditions.”

Guests are greeted by Santa’s elves with a choreographed welcome show, comedic antics and sing-a-longs, free hot cocoa and cookies, and a complimentary photo opportunity with Santa. As Santa departs to test a new time-warp device to speed up toy delivery, things take an unexpected turn when he suddenly vanishes.

Visitors can then grab snacks, pizza, drinks and adult beverages before boarding the enclosed Time Warp Express Trolleys. The 30-minute, 35-acre journey travels through elaborately decorated dimensions filled with massive animated light displays, from a full-size train to 20-foot woolly mammoths, as guests gather clues to help save Santa. The adventure concludes in the elves’ workshop with another live performance, a surprise twist, and a “Ho-Ho-Hot Rod” photo op.

“Our shows sell out each year, but that never stops us from reinvesting in new improvements and enhancements to make the next experience even more magical,” said Museum Director Brian Grams in the news release. “In the past, the museum was closed during show hours, and many families who traveled long distances missed out on the full Volo Museum experience. This year, we’re extending our hours until 7 p.m. to give guests time to see all that we have recently added and expanded before starting their adventure.”

Admission to Volo Museum and Jurassic Gardens is separate from the Time Warp Express. Because seating is limited to the number of trolley seats, groups wishing to ride together are encouraged to pre-purchase tickets jointly. Although the trolleys are enclosed, guests should dress warmly, as parts of the experience are outdoors.

Visitors can maximize their day with a discounted bundle combining museum admission and Time Warp Express tickets. Tickets and details are available at volofun.com under the “Narrated Rides” tab.

Pricing:

$24.95 per person (Nov. 7–15)

per person (Nov. 7–15) $29.95 (Nov. 21–29)

(Nov. 21–29) $31.95 (Dec. 1–28) Children 4 and under are free but must sit on a guardian’s lap (limit one per lap). Tickets are non-refundable but may be exchanged with 72 hours’ notice.

Showtimes: Fridays at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Saturdays at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Free carousel rides and the Rock-afire Animatronic shows only run 5-7p.m.

Dates: Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 7 through Christmas, plus special post-holiday shows Dec. 26–28.

Time Warp Express tickets include only the trolley ride; admission to Volo Museum and Jurassic Gardens must be purchased separately. The Titanic Museum will be closed during extended hours. All other attractions are open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.