Love Story: An Unofficial Tribute to Taylor Swift comes to Raue Center Nov. 15

Love Story: An Unofficial Tribute to Taylor Swift will take the stage at Raue Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15.

Starring Rikki Lee Wilson, Love Story has been hailed as one of the most authentic and dynamic Taylor Swift tributes in North America, according to a news release from the Raue Center.

With an uncanny resemblance, dazzling costume changes and a powerhouse live band, Wilson captures the energy, style and spirit of Taylor Swift herself, according to the release.

Fans will sing and dance along to chart-topping hits, including “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space,” “Love Story” and many more.

“This is more than a concert – it’s a full-scale tribute experience,” Meredith Flowers, Raue Center’s marketing director, said in the release. “From the music to the stage presence, audiences will feel as if they’ve been transported into a Taylor Swift live show.”

Tickets start at $43 for the general public, and tickets for RaueNOW Members start at $27.30*. An $8 processing fee will be applied to the entire order at checkout.

For tickets and more information, visit rauecenter.org or call the Box Office at 815-356-9212. Raue Center For The Arts is located at 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.