Holiday Sneak Peek returns to downtown Batavia Nov. 6

Experience the magic of the holiday season at Holiday Sneak Peek in downtown Batavia from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6.

More than 30 downtown businesses will be open late, decked out for the holidays and ready to kick off the festive shopping season.

“This event is the perfect opportunity to start your holiday shopping or make a note of your favorite items for everyone on your list,” Batavia MainStreet Assistant Director, Kristen Desler, said in a news release.

This year’s event will feature a free festive trolley that will circulate between locations throughout the evening, allowing shoppers to easily hop on and off as they explore the shops, restaurants and entertainment spots.

“We’re so excited to have the trolley again this year,” Desler said in the release. “It’s a fun, festive way for shoppers to get around town and visit even more of our participating businesses.”

To plan your visit, download the event and parking map at downtownbatavia.com/event/holiday-sneak-peek or simply follow the “Candy Cane Lane” markers throughout town identifying participating businesses.

Along the way, enjoy live music, complimentary sweet and savory treats, festive drinks and creative make-and-take experiences at various stops.

Highlights include:

Marla’s Palette hand-tinting prints of original artwork inspired by beloved Chicago holiday landmarks and traditions at the Batavia Boardwalk Shops

Holiday Espresso Martinis at Bocaditos Café

Hot cocoa and cider for the kids (plus a chance to get on stage!) at The Comedy Vault

New Moon Vegan premiering their holiday pre-order menu and offering samples of Italian Christmas cookies

Drink specials at The Tea Tree

$10 paint-your-own ceramic ornaments and $20 make-and-take reindeer at Thrown Threads

Fox Valley Sips mobile hot chocolate bar and a car diffuser & room spray make-and-take with Illuminate Space at Wilson Street Mercantile

Live window dancers at Batavia Academy of Dance

“Downtown Batavia really shines during the holidays,” Desler said. “Our businesses go all out to make this a fun, festive night for the whole family. Whether you’re shopping, sipping, or just strolling, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

Batavia MainStreet will also be giving away $1,000 in “Candy Cane Cash” during the event. For every retail purchase made that evening, shoppers will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win one of 20 prizes of $50 each—redeemable at participating downtown Batavia businesses after the event.