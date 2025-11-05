5 things to do in DeKalb County: Holiday open house, live mariachi music and more this weekend

- Holiday Open House (Sycamore): Blumen Gardens will host a Holiday Open House from Friday, Nov. 7 through Sunday, Nov. 9. Reindeer will visit from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8. Visit the website for more information.
- Mariachi Herencia de México (DeKalb): The Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb will host a live performance of mariachi music by this award-winning band. Tickets begin at $44.50. Visit egyptiantheatre.org for more information.
- Cigar Night with Barrel House Blend (DeKalb): Whiskey Acres Distilling Co. will host its last Cigar Night of the year from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 7. Barrel House Blend will perform rock, jazz. blues and coffeehouse folk music. Enjoy Chuck’s wood fired pizza and cocktails. Visit the Whiskey Acres website for more information.
- “The Haunting of Hill House (DeKalb): Stage Coach Players’ production of ”The Haunting of Hill House" continues through Nov. 9 at the DeKalb theatre. Visit the website for more information on times and tickets.
- Holiday Craft Market (Hinckley): Kick off the holiday shopping season at Midwest Sportsplex in Hinckley. More than 20 vendors and crafters will be at this two-day event, Saturday, Nov. 8 and Sunday, Nov. 9. Visit midwestsportsplex.com for more information.
