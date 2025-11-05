Shaw Local

5 things to do in DeKalb County: Holiday open house, live mariachi music and more this weekend

By 5 Things to Do in DeKalb County
  1. Holiday Open House (Sycamore): Blumen Gardens will host a Holiday Open House from Friday, Nov. 7 through Sunday, Nov. 9. Reindeer will visit from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8. Visit the website for more information.
  2. Mariachi Herencia de México (DeKalb): The Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb will host a live performance of mariachi music by this award-winning band. Tickets begin at $44.50. Visit egyptiantheatre.org for more information.
  3. Cigar Night with Barrel House Blend (DeKalb): Whiskey Acres Distilling Co. will host its last Cigar Night of the year from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 7. Barrel House Blend will perform rock, jazz. blues and coffeehouse folk music. Enjoy Chuck’s wood fired pizza and cocktails. Visit the Whiskey Acres website for more information.
  4. “The Haunting of Hill House (DeKalb): Stage Coach Players’ production of ”The Haunting of Hill House" continues through Nov. 9 at the DeKalb theatre. Visit the website for more information on times and tickets.
  5. Holiday Craft Market (Hinckley): Kick off the holiday shopping season at Midwest Sportsplex in Hinckley. More than 20 vendors and crafters will be at this two-day event, Saturday, Nov. 8 and Sunday, Nov. 9. Visit midwestsportsplex.com for more information.
