5 Things to Do: Elgin Symphony, Pumpkin Smash in Geneva and more this weekend in Kane County!

- Pumpkin Smash (Geneva): Bring your Halloween pumpkin to Prairie Greens Community Gardens between 9 a.m. and noon for a fun event featuring pumpkin-themed food vendors. Click here for more information.
- Hi Infidelity with Altrawave (St. Charles): One of the area’s most popular cover bands, Hi Infidelity plays the music of Boston, Journey, REO Speedwagon, Bon Jovi and more. The band will perform at the Arcada Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 8. Altrawave will perform ‘80s alternative and new wave music. Tickets start at $23. Visit arcadalive.com for more information or to buy tickets.
- Comedian Jim Norton (Batavia): Jim Norton will perform at The Comedy Vault in Batavia Friday, Nov. 7 and Saturday, Nov. 8. Shows are at 7 and 9:30 p.m. both nights. Tickets start at $47. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Jolly Jingle Mix & Mingle Girls Night Out (Geneva): The Little Traveler is hosting a holiday girls night out from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6. Shop with friends while enjoying wine and snacks. Tickets are $20. Click here for more information.
- Elgin Symphony Orchestra presents Mozart & Mendelssohn (Elgin): The Elgin Symphony Orchestra presents “Mozart & Mendelssohn” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 8 at the Hemmens Cultural Center. Tickets begin at $20. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
