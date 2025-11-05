Shaw Local

5 Things to Do   •   Dining   •   Music   •   Comedy   •   Festivals   •   Events   •   Theatre   •   Calendar
The Scene

5 Things to Do: Brew it Forward at Cantigny, Soweto Gospel Choir at the MAC this weekend in DuPage County

Soweto Gospel Choir will perform at the McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn on Saturday, Nov. 8.

Soweto Gospel Choir will perform at the McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn on Saturday, Nov. 8. (Stefan Meekers)

By 5 Things to Do in DuPage and Cook Counties
  1. Noon Whistle Beer Dinner (Wheaton): Enjoy this food and beer pairing dinner at Arrowhead Golf Club at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6. Tickets for the six course event are $75 per person. Click here for more information.
  2. Brew it Forward (Wheaton): Cantigny’s Brew It Forward event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 8. Proceeds from this outdoor beer tasting event will benefit the Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans in Wheaton. Click here for more information.
  3. Soweto Gospel Choir (Glen Ellyn): Soweto Gospel Choir, an internationally renowned 20-member South African ensemble, will perform a cappella renditions of traditional and contemporary songs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 8 at the McAninch Arts Center on the College of DuPage campus. The performance will feature songs in a mix of English and African languages, bright costumes and exciting choreography. Visit atthemac.org for more information.
  4. “The Rocky Horror Picture Show Live” (Naperville): BrightSide Theatre presents this cult-classic musical live on select nights through Sunday, Nov. 9 at the Theater at Meiley-Swallow Hall on the North Central College campus. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
  5. Ladies Night Out (Glen Ellyn): It’s an evening of shopping and fun at downtown Glen Ellyn merchants. The fun begins at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6. Enjoy special discounts, wine and treats along the way! Tickets are $20. Click here for more information.
The SceneEntertainmentDuPage CountyCook County5 Things to DoThe Scene – DuPage & Cook countiesDuPage and Cook County Front Headlines