5 Things to Do: Brew it Forward at Cantigny, Soweto Gospel Choir at the MAC this weekend in DuPage County

- Noon Whistle Beer Dinner (Wheaton): Enjoy this food and beer pairing dinner at Arrowhead Golf Club at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6. Tickets for the six course event are $75 per person. Click here for more information.
- Brew it Forward (Wheaton): Cantigny’s Brew It Forward event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 8. Proceeds from this outdoor beer tasting event will benefit the Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans in Wheaton. Click here for more information.
- Soweto Gospel Choir (Glen Ellyn): Soweto Gospel Choir, an internationally renowned 20-member South African ensemble, will perform a cappella renditions of traditional and contemporary songs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 8 at the McAninch Arts Center on the College of DuPage campus. The performance will feature songs in a mix of English and African languages, bright costumes and exciting choreography. Visit atthemac.org for more information.
- “The Rocky Horror Picture Show Live” (Naperville): BrightSide Theatre presents this cult-classic musical live on select nights through Sunday, Nov. 9 at the Theater at Meiley-Swallow Hall on the North Central College campus. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Ladies Night Out (Glen Ellyn): It’s an evening of shopping and fun at downtown Glen Ellyn merchants. The fun begins at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6. Enjoy special discounts, wine and treats along the way! Tickets are $20. Click here for more information.
The Scene