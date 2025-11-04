The Hair Band Experience, Journey and Foreigner tribute shows coming to the Egyptian Theatre

Def Leppard tribute band Armageddon will perform at the Egyptian Theatre in DeKalb as part of "The Hair Band Experience" on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. (Photo provided by the Egyptian Theatre. )

Relive the glory days of the ‘80s hard rock scene with The Hair Band Experience, featuring three live bands, at the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14.

The band Rock of Love will perform the music of Poison, Armageddon will play Def Leppard’s biggest hits, while Jovi will rock out with the music of Bon Jovi.

Tickets start at $45.

Coming up in January, the music of Journey and Foreigner will go head to head in “Clash of the Tribute Bands: Journey vs. Foreigner,” on Friday, Jan. 16. LP Vinyl’s Escape – Ultimate Journey Show, and Feels Like The First Time – America’s #1 Tribute To Foreigner, will alternate sets, playing each band’s biggest arena rock hits, like “Feels Like the First Time,” “Don’t Stop Believing,” “Urgent,” “Lights,” “Cold as Ice,” “Who’s Crying Now” and many more. The show will end with both bands coming together for the ultimate jam session.

Tickets start at $40.

For more information or to purchase tickets to these shows, visit egyptiantheatre.org.