Sinfonietta Bel Canto performances of ‘Hansel and Gretel’ begin Nov. 15 in Downers Grove

The Sinfonietta Bel Canto will open its performances the opera “Hansel and Gretel” Saturday, Nov. 15.

“Hansel and Gretel” tells the story of siblings Hansel and Gretel who are abandoned in a forest and fall into the hands of a witch living in a house made of sugar, bread, and cake. The witch plans to fatten up Hansel before eating him. Gretel saves her brother by pushing the witch into her oven.

The cast includes Dana Vetter and Roxann Ferguson as Gretel, Angela Montes as Hansel, Madeleine Gotschlich as Witch, Pierrick Hanlet as Father, Eunice Ayodele as Mother, Jennifer Tzu-Jung Wang as Dew Fairy, and Diana Whitcomb as Sandman.

The Sinfonietta Bel Canto will be joined by the VH Dance Center under the direction of Rachel Quinn. VH Dance Center features classical ballet and various dance style classes for all levels and ages. The opera’s artistic and music director will be Dan D’Andrea. Sinfonietta Bel Canto operas are accompanied by an orchestra, sung in its original language with projected English translations, and staged with action, props, and costumes.

“Hansel and Gretel” is based on the 1893 opera by Engelbert Humperdinck and the 1812 German fairy tale of the same name by the Brothers Grimm.

Performances of “Hansel and Gretel” will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 16, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 5739 Dunham Road, Downers Grove. A performances also is set for 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 23, at the Mayslake Peabody Estate, 1717 W. 31st St., Oak Brook.

Tickets are available at the box office or online at sinfoniettabelcanto.org. Accepted forms of payment include credit card, PayPal, cash and check. The tickets can be picked up at the box office the day of the performances.

The production is partially supported by grants from the Arts of DuPage, the Downers Grove Rotary Fest, the Illinois Arts Council Agency, and National Endowment for the Arts grants.