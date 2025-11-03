Explore historic churches at Geneva Steeple Walk Concert Series

The Unitarian Universalist Society of Geneva will participate in the 2025 Geneva Steeple Walk Concert Series on Dec. 7. (Photo provided by Geneva Center for the Arts. )

Explore four historic churches and enjoy live music at the 2025 Geneva Steeple Walk Concert Series from 2-4:10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7.

According to a news release, each church will host a 20-minute musical performance. Participating churches include the First Church of Christ, Scientist, Geneva; Geneva Lutheran Church; United Methodist Church of Geneva; and the Unitarian Universalist Society of Geneva.

Guests will be split into two groups, with one group beginning at the United Methodist Church of Geneva and the other at the Geneva Lutheran Church.

The musicians perform their repertories twice, allowing each group to enjoy all four performances.

First held in 2004, the Steeple Walk has been a popular addition to Geneva’s annual Christmas Walk. This year’s performers will include the Hogmires, Zazz Jazz, the Chromatics and Genuine Brass.

The Geneva Foundation for the Arts worked with representatives of each church to organize the event.

For ticket sales and more information, go to genevafoundationforthearts.org/events. Tickets purchased by Nov. 15 will be $18 and $20 if purchased by Dec. 4.