Sweetchilango in Wheaton to close for rebrand and reopen as Bien Trucha

Sweetchilango will close and rebrand as Bien Trucha in this downtown Wheaton location at 133 W. Front St. (Rick West)

Just a year after opening, big changes are on the way at Sweetchilango in Wheaton.

The first fast-casual concept in the Bien Trucha Group will close for a rebrand Saturday, Nov. 1, and reemerge in about a month as the second Bien Trucha location.

Chief Business Officer Julio Cano said Sweetchilango has been successful, but the fit just isn’t right for the spacious 4,800-square-foot corner restaurant at 133 W. Front St.

“The concept has been received great, the reviews have been great and we see a lot of regulars,” he said. “We just think the space is underutilized.”

Brothers Julio, left, and Rodrigo Cano are going to rebrand Wheaton’s Sweetchilango as the second Bien Trucha location. The fast-casual restaurant’s last day of service is Saturday, Nov. 1, and they expect to reopen in about a month. (Rick West)

The front half of the restaurant regularly fills up at lunch and dinner with customers grabbing a quick bite, but a back room that will become one of two main dining areas of the new restaurant is seldom used.

The flagship eatery in the restaurant group, Bien Trucha — Spanish slang for being on top of your game — opened in Geneva in 2007 and has consistently been one of the most well-received Mexican restaurants in the suburbs since.

The full Bien Trucha menu from Geneva will make the move to the new Wheaton restaurant. (Courtesy of Bien Trucha Group)

It will be the first time the restaurant group has duplicated a concept, up until now employing a boutique approach with their offerings that include a toda madre in Glen Ellyn and Santo Cielo and Quiubo in Naperville.

“Everyone knows Bien Trucha, it’s the one that put the group on the map,” Julio Cano said. “So it just made sense.”

Bien Trucha specializes in elevated tacos with seasonal, locally sourced ingredients for its carefully curated menu. The variety of hand-shaken cocktails features the same attention to detail with only fresh juices and an array of hard-to-find tequilas, mezcals and other agave-based spirits.

Pescado tacos are a favorite at Bien Trucha in Geneva. (Courtesy of Bien Trucha Group)

Sweetchilango focused on tacos de guisado, a traditional favorite in Mexico City, served in a casual atmosphere without table service. Orders were placed at a front counter, at self-serve kiosks, at the bar or from a table using the app and served on disposable plates, bowls and cups.

While it was convenient for some, other guests longed for the full-service treatment available at the group’s other restaurants.

“There are people that loved that fast-casual idea, and it was always busy at rush hours and lunchtimes,” Julio Cano said. “But we heard from more people who wanted what we offer at the other restaurants. They wanted to sit back and relax and have an experience.”

The new Bien Trucha will be much like the original one, only about twice as big.

“Whatever you see at Bien Trucha, it’ll be replicated here,” Julio Cano said. “Same menu, same drinks, same service.”

Rodrigo Cano, the group’s chief operating officer, said fans of the current restaurant who haven’t been to Bien Trucha will see similarities.

“The Sweetchilango menu was born of Bien Trucha,” he said. “So there will still be elements of it, but now people are going to have many more options with food and cocktails in a full-service environment.”

The inside of the restaurant will mimic the modern, urban vibe of the Geneva restaurant and the outside will get a new awning with the Bien Trucha logo.

The restaurant will still be able to accommodate people on the go with a space dedicated to Lil’ Donkeys, their takeout concept that focuses on ready-to-eat burritos, nachos and the like. Ordering will be done through a kiosk in the front of the restaurant or through the app and guests can choose to eat it at the restaurant or take everything to go.

Julio Cano said they’re not against the idea of opening the Sweetchilango concept in a different location.

“We’re putting it on a pause for right now,” he said. “Maybe we’ll find a space that would be a perfect fit for Sweetchilango and we’ll bring it back. We learned a lot.”

Rodrigo Cano said he thinks the second Bien Trucha may not be their last.

“We’re excited to be able to bring that level of hospitality that’s been part of our brands,” Rodrigo Cano said. “We tried to do that with fast-casual, but you’re limited because it’s not as personal. This may set us up to open even more of them down the road.”

https://www.dailyherald.com/20251028/dining/sweetchilango-in-wheaton-to-close-for-rebrand-and-reopen-as-bien-trucha/