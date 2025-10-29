5 Things to Do in Will County: Plenty of Halloween fun this weekend!

- Hayride of Horror & Curse of the Bayou (Lockport): Friday, Oct. 31 is the final night for the Lockport Park District’s two haunted attractions, featuring a terrifying hayride and a haunted swamp maze in Dellwood Park from 7-10 p.m. Visit lockportpark.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Old Joliet Prison Haunted Attraction: Visit the massive haunted experience located within the historic prison walls. This year’s attractions include Death Row Rampage, Cellblock 13 Warden’s Revenge and the Foresaken Facility. Purchase your tickets online at hauntedprison.com.
- Mall-O-Ween/Autumn Craft Show (Joliet): The Louis Joliet Mall will host Mall-O-Ween Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. until the candy runs out. Enter the mall at Entrance 4. The Autumn Craft Show is Saturday, Nov. 1 and Sunday, Nov. 2 during mall hours. Visit shoppinglouisjolietmall.com for more information.
- Siegel’s Pumpkin Fest (Lockport): Enjoy all the fall attractions, including corn mazes, giant slides and pumpkin picking the last weekend of Pumpkin Fest at Siegel’s Cottonwood Farm in Lockport. The last day is Sunday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Whoooo’s Out There Scavenger Hunt (Bolingbrook): Explore Hidden Oaks Nature Center and hunt for owls in the trees from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1. The hunt begins inside the nature center. This is a free event for all ages. Click here for more information.
The Scene