5 things to do in DeKalb County: Lots of Halloween fun this weekend!

- Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra Free Halloween Concert (DeKalb): Enjoy a special performance by the Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra to celebrate the season. There are two performances, at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 30 at NIU’s Boutell Memorial Concert Hall. Admission is free. Visit kishorchestra.org for more information.
- The Haunting Genius of Edgar Allan Poe (DeKalb): A free program exploring the dark and macabre works of the famous American writer Edgar Allan Poe at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 30 at the DeKalb Public Library. Visit dkpl.org for more information.
- The Haunting of Hill House (DeKalb): Stage Coach Players present this chilling classic ghost story Oct. 30-Nov. 9 on select nights. The play is based on the 1959 gothic horror novel by Shirley Jackson. Visit stagecoachplayers.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Tricks and Treats at the Mansion (DeKalb): A safe and fun trick-or-treating event for families, with candy stations set up at the historic buildings on the grounds of the Ellwood House Museum from 3-6 p.m. Oct. 31. Visit ellwoodhouse.org for more information.
- DeKalb Day of the Dead (Día de los Muertos): The DeKalb Public Library will host a Day of the Dead celebration from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1. Enjoy crafts, music and activities throughout the afternoon. Visit dkpl.org for more information.
