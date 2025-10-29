Shaw Local

5 things to do in DeKalb County: Lots of Halloween fun this weekend!

Stage Coach Players cast members rehearsing a scene for their upcoming production of “The Haunting of Hill House”

Stage Coach Players cast members rehearsing a scene for their upcoming production of “The Haunting of Hill House” (Photo provided by the Stage Coach Players )

  1. Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra Free Halloween Concert (DeKalb): Enjoy a special performance by the Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra to celebrate the season. There are two performances, at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 30 at NIU’s Boutell Memorial Concert Hall. Admission is free. Visit kishorchestra.org for more information.
  2. The Haunting Genius of Edgar Allan Poe (DeKalb): A free program exploring the dark and macabre works of the famous American writer Edgar Allan Poe at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 30 at the DeKalb Public Library. Visit dkpl.org for more information.
  3. The Haunting of Hill House (DeKalb): Stage Coach Players present this chilling classic ghost story Oct. 30-Nov. 9 on select nights. The play is based on the 1959 gothic horror novel by Shirley Jackson. Visit stagecoachplayers.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
  4. Tricks and Treats at the Mansion (DeKalb): A safe and fun trick-or-treating event for families, with candy stations set up at the historic buildings on the grounds of the Ellwood House Museum from 3-6 p.m. Oct. 31. Visit ellwoodhouse.org for more information.
  5. DeKalb Day of the Dead (Día de los Muertos): The DeKalb Public Library will host a Day of the Dead celebration from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1. Enjoy crafts, music and activities throughout the afternoon. Visit dkpl.org for more information.
