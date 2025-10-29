Shaw Local

5 Things to Do: Halloween fun in Kendall County this weekend!

Luis Calvillo and adoptable puppy Shadow (from Rescued Rascals Dog Rescue) wander around the Scarecrow Walk at Yorktoberfest in Yorkville on Saturday, Sep. 27, 2025. (Photo by Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

By 5 Things to Do in Kendall County
  1. Hauntings of the Sandwich Opera House (Sandwich): Take a tour of this 1870s opera house on Friday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. This tour is an unforgettable Halloween experience! Visit sandwichoperahouse.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
  2. Visit Massacre Haunted House (Montgomery): Massacre Haunted House in Montgomery, which features three haunted attractions under one roof. The haunted house is open Oct. 29-Nov. 1. Visit fearthemassacre.com for more information.
  3. Live Music at The Law Office Pub & Music Hall (Yorkville): Catch Trenton Fletcher at 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 30 and Katie and the Honky Tonks at 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1. Visit lawofficepub.com for more information.
  4. Yorkville Scarecrow Walk: Visit Riverfront Park for the last weekend of the 2025 Scarecrow Walk. The last day is Friday, Oct. 31. Click here for more information.
  5. Halloween Bingo (Yokrkville): Pinz Entertainment Center will host a Halloween Bingo with a special Halloween drink menu at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 30. Visit pinzyorkville.com for more information.
