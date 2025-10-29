5 Things to Do: Halloween fun in Kendall County this weekend!

- Hauntings of the Sandwich Opera House (Sandwich): Take a tour of this 1870s opera house on Friday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. This tour is an unforgettable Halloween experience! Visit sandwichoperahouse.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Visit Massacre Haunted House (Montgomery): Massacre Haunted House in Montgomery, which features three haunted attractions under one roof. The haunted house is open Oct. 29-Nov. 1. Visit fearthemassacre.com for more information.
- Live Music at The Law Office Pub & Music Hall (Yorkville): Catch Trenton Fletcher at 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 30 and Katie and the Honky Tonks at 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1. Visit lawofficepub.com for more information.
- Yorkville Scarecrow Walk: Visit Riverfront Park for the last weekend of the 2025 Scarecrow Walk. The last day is Friday, Oct. 31. Click here for more information.
- Halloween Bingo (Yokrkville): Pinz Entertainment Center will host a Halloween Bingo with a special Halloween drink menu at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 30. Visit pinzyorkville.com for more information.
The Scene