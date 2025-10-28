Ottawa’s Shop, Sip & Sparkle Weekend set for Nov. 7-8

An aerial view of Washingtown Park all lit up for Christmas in downtown Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

Downtown Ottawa will welcome the beginning of the holiday season with its annual Shop, Sip & Sparkle Weekend Nov. 7-8.

The popular event, organized by the Ottawa Downtown Association, transforms the historic downtown area into a festive marketplace for a weekend of local shopping, seasonal treats and community cheer.

The event will include Christmas Open Houses at downtown Ottawa businesses, an ornament hunt and lamp light carolers on Friday, King Carriage rides from 4-9 p.m. Friday and freshly baked cobbler by the Ottawa Boy Scouts, also on Friday.

Bring five receipts from any downtown Ottawa businesses you shop at during Shop, Sip & Sparkle Weekend to the Ottawa Visitors Center. Each set of five receipts equals a chance to win a $250 Downtown Discover Gift Card.

The drawing will be held Tuesday, Nov. 26 at noon.

Click here for more information.

Wine & Art Walk

Stroll through Heritage Harbor resort community Saturday, Nov. 8 from 2-6 p.m., where local artists will showcase their original work with wine and spirit tastings. The walk is self-guided and self-paced. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.