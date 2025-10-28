‘An Evening with Celebrity Housewives’ coming to Woodstock Opera House Nov. 7

Stars from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” and “The Real Housewives of New York City” are coming together for an unforgettable evening at the Woodstock Opera House at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 7. (Image provided by the Woodstock Opera House. )

Stars from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” and “The Real Housewives of New York City” are coming together for “An Evening with Celebrity Housewives” at the Woodstock Opera House at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 7.

Dolores Catania, star of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” and Sonja Morgan of “The Real Housewives of New York City” will host a live, no-holds-barred conversation filled with laughs, jaw-dropping stories and fan-favorite moments.

According to a news release from the Opera House, this intimate evening dives deep into their personal journeys, outrageous careers and the reality of life on and off camera.

The women will discuss love, business, friendship and what really happens when the cameras stop rolling. There will also be a Q&A session.

Tickets start at $70. VIP meet-and-greet packages are also available for an additional fee.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Woodstock Opera House’s website.