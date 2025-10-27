‘Flannels on the Fox Pub Crawl: Spooky Edition’ returns Nov. 1

Raise a glass and help raise funds as the Rotary Club of St. Charles-Geneva hosts the annual “Flannels on the Fox Pub Crawl: Spooky Edition” from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1.
For $35 per person, attendees will enjoy an afternoon of autumn fun and festive beverages at some of the Fox Valley’s favorite local establishments. Participating locations include:
- Preservation
- Third Street Station
- Nobel House
- Art History Brewing
- Penrose Brewing Company
Ticket holders will receive access to:
- Complimentary trolley service between venues
- A custom koozie
- Exclusive drink specials
- Interactive games
- A raffle with exciting prizes
- A unique poker run challenge
All proceeds from Flannels on the Fox benefit the Rotary Club of St. Charles-Geneva, which supports community service projects, scholarships for local students and donations to nonprofit organizations throughout the region.
Spots are limited and tickets are selling fast. To purchase tickets, click here.