‘Flannels on the Fox Pub Crawl: Spooky Edition’ returns Nov. 1

“Flannels on the Fox Pub Crawl: Spooky Edition” is from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (Photo provided by The Rotary Club of St. Charles-Geneva)

By Shaw Local News Network

Raise a glass and help raise funds as the Rotary Club of St. Charles-Geneva hosts the annual “Flannels on the Fox Pub Crawl: Spooky Edition” from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1.

For $35 per person, attendees will enjoy an afternoon of autumn fun and festive beverages at some of the Fox Valley’s favorite local establishments. Participating locations include:

  • Preservation
  • Third Street Station
  • Nobel House
  • Art History Brewing
  • Penrose Brewing Company

Ticket holders will receive access to:

  • Complimentary trolley service between venues
  • A custom koozie
  • Exclusive drink specials
  • Interactive games
  • A raffle with exciting prizes
  • A unique poker run challenge

All proceeds from Flannels on the Fox benefit the Rotary Club of St. Charles-Geneva, which supports community service projects, scholarships for local students and donations to nonprofit organizations throughout the region.

Spots are limited and tickets are selling fast. To purchase tickets, click here.

