Stage Coach Players performances of ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ begin Oct. 30 in DeKalb

Stage Coach Players cast members rehearsing a scene for their upcoming production of “The Haunting of Hill House” (Photo provided by the Stage Coach Players )

The Stage Coach Players will open its next production, the gothic horror play “The Haunting of Hill House,” on Oct. 30.

The play is scheduled to run for two weeks.

“The Haunting of Hill House” tells the story of paranormal investigator John Montague, who rents the notorious mid-Victorian mansion called Hill House. He invites a small group of “psychically receptive” people to stay and help probe the house’s secrets. The group includes the timid Eleanor Vance, clairvoyant bohemian artist Theodora and Hill House heir Luke Sanderson. The lines between reality and psychological torment blur as strange occurrences bombard the group, especially Eleanor.

“The Haunting of Hill House” is based on the 1964 play by F. Andrew Leslie and the 1959 novel of the same name by Shirley Jackson. The Stage Coach production will be directed by Maria L. P. Boynton, who previously directed the Stage Coach production of “Love, Loss, and What I Wore” in 2023.

Performances of “The Haunting of Hill House” will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30 through Nov. 2 and Nov. 7 to Nov. 8 at the Stage Coach Theatre, 126 S. Fifth St., DeKalb. There also will be matinee performances at 2 p.m. Nov. 3 and 9.

Tickets are available to buy at stagecoachplayers.com or by calling 815-758-1940.