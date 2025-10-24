Halloween-themed brunches, dinners in western suburbs this weekend

Halloween is almost here, and this weekend, get into the spirit with one of these “spooktacular” dining events.

Whether you’re looking for a champagne buffet with live entertainment for the whole family, a Zombie-themed dining adventure with trick-or-treating, or an elevated Halloween High Tea, these restaurants in the western suburbs have a perfect plan for frightfully fun celebrations.

Wonderverse in Oak Brook

Wonderverse is hosting a family-friendly Zombie Brunch featuring an entertaining, immersive experience from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 25-26. The event includes a seasonal buffet, entertainment, slime making, scavenger hunts, trick-or-treating, photo opportunities with zombie characters and a tarot card reader. The cost is $39 per person and free for ages 3 and under. Visit wonderversechicago.com for more information.

Lucille Restaurant at Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace

Lucille is hosting a “Spooktacular” Brunch with an extensive buffet and classic brunch beverages beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 26. The buffet features breakfast, lunch and children’s stations. Adults can enjoy unlimited champagne, mimosas, bellinis and a Bloody Mary bar. Kids activities include games, pumpkin decorating and a costume contest with prizes. The cost is $80 for adults and $30 for kids 5-12. Visit lucillerestaurant.com/season-events-2025 for more information or to make a reservation.

The Graceful Ordinary in St. Charles

This restaurant is hosting a Halloween High Tea on Saturday, Oct. 25, instead of a traditional brunch. This event is perfect for a spooky twist on a classic meal, and will feature “hauntingly delicious” canapés and sweets paired with custom tea blends. Cocktails and spirited sips are also available. Guests are encouraged to wear costumes, with a prize for the best-dressed. The cost is $35 for adults and $20 for kids 3-12.

The Graceful Ordinary is also hosting a BeWITCHing Dinner Monday, Oct. 27 at 5 p.m. The dining room will be transformed into the perfect setting to dine like a Sanderson Sister. Enjoy a cocktail hour with small bites, followed by a four-course, seasonally inspired dinner, with an option to add wine pairings. Wear your witchy best costume for a chance to win a $100 gift card. Visit thegracefulordinary.com for more information or to make a reservation.



