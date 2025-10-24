‘An Evening with Jeff Daniels’ brings acclaimed actor, musician to Woodstock Opera House

Actor and musician Jeff Daniels will perform at the Woodstock Opera House on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. (Photo by Ben Daniels. )

A few tickets remain for “An Evening with Jeff Daniels” at the Woodstock Opera House on Saturday, Nov. 8.

In addition to his acclaimed acting career, Daniels is also a celebrated singer-songwriter. For decades, he has performed original folk and Americana music, according to a news release from the Opera House.

Daniels will bring an intimate evening of original songs, personal stories and signature humor to McHenry County.

His acoustic show blends heart, wit and artistry in a one-of-a-kind performance experience.

Daniels has released multiple albums and performs at theaters and intimate venues across the country. His music showcases his Midwestern roots and passion for live performance.

Some of Daniels’ movies include “Dumb and Dumber,” “Gettysburg,” “Speed,” “The Martian” and he also won an Emmy Award for his lead role in the HBO series “The Newsroom.”

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and ticket prices start at $50.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Woodstock Opera House website.