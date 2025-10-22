Spirits with the Spirits Returns to downtown Joliet Friday for a supernatural night out

The third annual Downtown Joliet Spirits with the Spirits returns at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24. (ENRIQUE VILLALON)

The third annual Downtown Joliet Spirits with the Spirits returns at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24.

This spirited evening, presented by the Joliet City Center Partnership, invites guests to explore the supernatural side of downtown Joliet—where ghostly tales meet great company.

Spirits with the Spirits takes place across multiple downtown businesses, with a “pay-as-you-go” format that lets visitors customize their experience.

Highlights include:

Internode Greenery & Home – Shop Halloween-themed planters and carnivorous terrariums while enjoying a tarot card reading.

The Nail Inn Academy – Experience tarot and aura readings, plus a pop-up shop featuring crystals, gemstones, spiritual jewelry, candles, essential oils, energy healing tools, books, journals, herbal teas and wellness products.

Black Cat Curiosities – Discover local ghost stories shared by WriteOn Joliet.

Chicago Street Pub – Enjoy live music from ZZ Jalapeño (a ZZ Top tribute) and Ryan Hegarty performing as John Prine.

Richardson’s – Catch The J3 Experience (R&B/Classic Rock) live from 7–9 p.m.

The Blue Taco- Tarot Card Readings

Slimer Hunt with the South Shore Ghostbusters- spot Slimer in some of the downtown shops, tell a Ghostbuster and get a prize.

All visitors are invited to gather on the Joliet Public Library lawn at 6 p.m. to learn and perform a simplified version of the iconic “Thriller” dance. No experience needed—just bring your best zombie moves.

Participating restaurants are serving up themed treats like:

Richardson’s – Pumpkin cinnamon rolls and Morgue-a-ritas

The Blue Taco – Booberry & Rosemary’s Baby Margaritas, Blood Orange & Ghost Pepper Tacos

Chicago Street Pub – Blood Orange Sangria, Frankenburger and Toxic Waste Mac & Cheese

Jitters Coffeehouse Next Gen- Chili, apple cider with caramel cold foam and pumpkin fluff buckets

Juliet’s Tavern: Beetle Gin & Juice

Cut 158: Poison Apple

Mousa Greek Tavern: Black Magic Martini

For more information about Spirits with the Spirits, visit jolietccp.com/spirits.