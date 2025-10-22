Shaw Local

Sample unique wines at Woodstock Wine Walk Saturday

The Woodstock Wine Walk is from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25. (Shaw Local file photo)

By Shaw Local News Network

Stroll through the beautiful historic Woodstock Square on Saturday while sipping glasses of wine.

The Woodstock Wine Walk, one of the area’s most-anticipated fall events, is set for 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25.

Spend the afternoon with friends or family, enjoying the fall weather and exploring the downtown area’s shops and businesses. Discover your new favorite wine, as you try more than 30 unique varieties and small bites at 16 stops on the Square or downtown.

Tickets are $65 and can be purchased at the Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce’s website.

