5 things to do: ‘Murder and Mayhem,’ trick-or-treating in Crystal Lake, McHenry this weekend

Downtown McHenry Trick-or-Treating (McHenry): Local businesses in downtown McHenry hand out treats on Saturday, Oct. 25 from 5 p.m.–7 p.m. Click here for more information. Fall Fest (Wonder Lake): Wonder Lake will host its third annual Fall Fest from 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25 at the Wonder Lake Village Hall. The event will include trunk or treat, live music by local musician Drew Wiegman, a petting zoo, bounce zone, costume contest and vendors. Visit the Facebook page for more information. Trick or Treat in Crystal Lake Plaza: Visit Crystal Lake Plaza from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25 for trick or treating at the retailers, a petting zoo, balloon artist, face painting, axe throwing, martial arts demonstrations and much more. Click here for more information. Murder and Mayhem (Union): The McHenry County Historical Society & Museum presents “Murder and Mayhem: The Stories of Historic Murders in McHenry County” with Ed Urban from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24. Tickets are $10 for the general public and $5 for members. Click here for more information. Wine Walk (Woodstock): Stroll the historic Woodstock Square, stop at local businesses and sip wine from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25. Visit woodstockilchamber.com/wine-walk for more information.

