Shaw Local

5 Things to Do   •   Dining   •   Music   •   Comedy   •   Festivals   •   Events   •   Theatre   •   Calendar
The Scene

5 Things to Do: Monster Mash Bash in Oswego, Halloween Happy Hour and more this weekend

Oswegoland Park District will host its annual Monster Mash Bash at Oswego High School on Saturday. (Shea Lazansky)

By 5 Things to Do in Kendall County
  1. Monster Mash Bash (Oswego): The Oswegoland Park District hosts this popular Halloween event featuring crafts, candy, games and more from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25 at Oswego High School. Click here for more information.
  2. Double Treble Dueling Pianos Spooktacular Halloween Show (Yorkville): A Halloween-themed dueling piano show is scheduled at Pinz Entertainment Center in Yorkville on Saturday, Oct. 25. Visit pinzyorkville.com for more information.
  3. Halloween Happy Hour: Tarot Reading, Craft & Wine (Oswego): The Oswegoland Park District offers a spooky, adult-focused event on Wednesday, Oct. 29, combining tarot card readings with a craft activity and wine tasting. Click here for more information.
  4. Heartache Tonight - Eagles Tribute (Sandwich): Catch the Eagles tribute band performing at the Sandwich Opera House on Saturday, Oct. 25. Sandwich is located just south of Plano in Kendall/DeKalb County. Visit sandwichoperahouse.org for more information.
  5. Spooktober Makers Market (Yorkville): The 3rd annual market is open from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25 and Sunday, Oct. 26 at Bicentennial Riverfront Park. Enjoy an afternoon of food, music, shopping and trick-or-treating. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
The SceneKendall CountyEntertainment5 Things to DoThe Scene - Kendall CountyKendall County Front Headlines