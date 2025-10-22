5 Things to Do: Monster Mash Bash in Oswego, Halloween Happy Hour and more this weekend

- Monster Mash Bash (Oswego): The Oswegoland Park District hosts this popular Halloween event featuring crafts, candy, games and more from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25 at Oswego High School. Click here for more information.
- Double Treble Dueling Pianos Spooktacular Halloween Show (Yorkville): A Halloween-themed dueling piano show is scheduled at Pinz Entertainment Center in Yorkville on Saturday, Oct. 25. Visit pinzyorkville.com for more information.
- Halloween Happy Hour: Tarot Reading, Craft & Wine (Oswego): The Oswegoland Park District offers a spooky, adult-focused event on Wednesday, Oct. 29, combining tarot card readings with a craft activity and wine tasting. Click here for more information.
- Heartache Tonight - Eagles Tribute (Sandwich): Catch the Eagles tribute band performing at the Sandwich Opera House on Saturday, Oct. 25. Sandwich is located just south of Plano in Kendall/DeKalb County. Visit sandwichoperahouse.org for more information.
- Spooktober Makers Market (Yorkville): The 3rd annual market is open from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25 and Sunday, Oct. 26 at Bicentennial Riverfront Park. Enjoy an afternoon of food, music, shopping and trick-or-treating. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
The Scene