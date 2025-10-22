Shaw Local

5 Things to Do   •   Dining   •   Music   •   Comedy   •   Festivals   •   Events   •   Theatre   •   Calendar
The Scene

5 Things to Do in Will County: Spirit with the Spirits in Joliet, STEAM Spooktactular this weekend!

Guys costumed as Ghostbusters head for a ghost tour at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet during Spirits With the Spirits night on Wednesday. Oct. 30, 2024

Guys costumed as Ghostbusters head for a ghost tour at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet during Spirits With the Spirits night on Wednesday. Oct. 30, 2024 (Bob Okon)

By 5 Things to Do in Joliet and Will County
  1. STEAM Spooktacular Mystery at the Museum (Joliet): Solve a Halloween mystery, explore interactive STEAM stations, and have family fun at the Joliet Area History Museum from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
  2. Downtown Joliet Spirits with the Spirits: An evening event in downtown Joliet that focuses on “spirits”—both the ghostly and beverage kind – at various locations. The event is from 5-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24. Visit jolietccp.com/october for more information.
  3. Eve of Haunted Destruction (Joliet): Experience demolition derbies, extreme trailer racing, burnout contests, costume contest, hay rides, and kids’ Power Wheels races at the Dirt Oval on Saturday, Oct. 25. Trunk-or-treat begins at 3 p.m. and on-track action begins at 6 p.m. Visit dirtoval66.com for more information.
  4. Trick or Treat in the Woods: Isle a la Cache (Romeoville): The Forest Preserve District hosts a safe and fun trick-or-treating event along the trails, complete with costumed characters from 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24. Click here for more information.
  5. Reels at the Rialto: Young Frankenstein (Joliet): Catch a special Halloween-themed screening of the classic comedy “Young Frankenstein” at the historic Rialto Square Theatre at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 29. Click here for more information.

Visit The Scene for more local and regional entertainment news, content and events from Shaw Local.

The SceneWill CountyEntertainment5 Things to DoThe Scene - Will & Grundy countiesWill County Front Headlines