5 Things to Do in Will County: Spirit with the Spirits in Joliet, STEAM Spooktactular this weekend!

- STEAM Spooktacular Mystery at the Museum (Joliet): Solve a Halloween mystery, explore interactive STEAM stations, and have family fun at the Joliet Area History Museum from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Downtown Joliet Spirits with the Spirits: An evening event in downtown Joliet that focuses on “spirits”—both the ghostly and beverage kind – at various locations. The event is from 5-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24. Visit jolietccp.com/october for more information.
- Eve of Haunted Destruction (Joliet): Experience demolition derbies, extreme trailer racing, burnout contests, costume contest, hay rides, and kids’ Power Wheels races at the Dirt Oval on Saturday, Oct. 25. Trunk-or-treat begins at 3 p.m. and on-track action begins at 6 p.m. Visit dirtoval66.com for more information.
- Trick or Treat in the Woods: Isle a la Cache (Romeoville): The Forest Preserve District hosts a safe and fun trick-or-treating event along the trails, complete with costumed characters from 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24. Click here for more information.
- Reels at the Rialto: Young Frankenstein (Joliet): Catch a special Halloween-themed screening of the classic comedy “Young Frankenstein” at the historic Rialto Square Theatre at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 29. Click here for more information.
