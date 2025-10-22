5 things to do in DeKalb County: Sycamore Pumpkin Festival, ‘Beatles vs. Stones’ and more this weekend!

- Sycamore Pumpkin Festival: The most beloved event of the year returns to downtown Sycamore this weekend, culminating with a parade at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26. The Courthouse lawn will be filled with creatively-decorated pumpkins, as well as many family-friendly events happening throughout the weekend. For more information and a full schedule of events, visit sycamorepumpkinfestival.com.
- International Trick-or-Treat (DeKalb): A fun and free event open to all ages from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25 at the DeKalb Public Library. Sample candy from around the world! Click here for more information.
- Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown (DeKalb): Catch a live music tribute show pitting the two rock legends against each other at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24 at the historic Egyptian Theatre. Visit egyptiantheatre.org for more information.
- The Texas Tenors (DeKalb): Enjoy an evening with this popular vocal group at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26 at the Egyptian Theatre. Visit egyptiantheatre.org for more information.
- 28th Annual Spooktacular (DeKalb): Trick-or-treat at businesses throughout downtown DeKalb from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 28. After trick-or-treating, the Egyptian Theatre will be offering a free showing of the movie “Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit” at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Click here for more information.
