Shaw Local

5 Things to Do   •   Dining   •   Music   •   Comedy   •   Festivals   •   Events   •   Theatre   •   Calendar
The Scene

5 things to do in DeKalb County: Sycamore Pumpkin Festival, ‘Beatles vs. Stones’ and more this weekend!

A display of a pumpkin fisherman on Oct. 25, 2024, sits in front of the 2024 Sycamore Pumpkin Festival's President's Award winner, which was created by the Palmer family.

A display of a pumpkin fisherman on Oct. 25, 2024, sits in front of the 2024 Sycamore Pumpkin Festival's President's Award winner, which was created by the Palmer family. (Camden Lazenby)

By 5 Things to Do in DeKalb County
  1. Sycamore Pumpkin Festival: The most beloved event of the year returns to downtown Sycamore this weekend, culminating with a parade at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26. The Courthouse lawn will be filled with creatively-decorated pumpkins, as well as many family-friendly events happening throughout the weekend. For more information and a full schedule of events, visit sycamorepumpkinfestival.com.
  2. International Trick-or-Treat (DeKalb): A fun and free event open to all ages from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25 at the DeKalb Public Library. Sample candy from around the world! Click here for more information.
  3. Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown (DeKalb): Catch a live music tribute show pitting the two rock legends against each other at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24 at the historic Egyptian Theatre. Visit egyptiantheatre.org for more information.
  4. The Texas Tenors (DeKalb): Enjoy an evening with this popular vocal group at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26 at the Egyptian Theatre. Visit egyptiantheatre.org for more information.
  5. 28th Annual Spooktacular (DeKalb): Trick-or-treat at businesses throughout downtown DeKalb from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 28. After trick-or-treating, the Egyptian Theatre will be offering a free showing of the movie “Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit” at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Click here for more information.

Visit The Scene for more local and regional entertainment news, content and events from Shaw Local.

5 Things to DoDeKalb CountyLocalThe SceneThe Scene - DeKalb CountyDeKalb County Front Headlines