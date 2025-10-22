5 Things to Do: Howlin’ at the Moon, Halloween costume contest & parade and more in DuPage County

- Howlin’ at the Moon (Naperville): The Naper Settlement will host this 21 and over event from 5-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 25. The Halloween bash will feature live music, a food truck graveyard, a “Booze Bar,” a moonlight market and a dark art gallery. Click here for more information.
- Wheaton Halloween Flea Market: The DuPage County Fairgrounds will host a flea market with a Halloween theme from 3 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 25, featuring thousands of unique treasures, special guests, ghoulish encounters and encouraging visitors to shop in costume. Click here for more information.
- Lantern-Lit Halloween Hike (Warrenville): A fun, slightly spooky, lantern-lit walk through St. James Farm from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 25. Click here for more information.
- Halloween Costume Contest & Parade (Downers Grove): The annual contest is from noon to 1 p.m. at Fishel Park. After the parade, enjoy downtown trick-or-treating from local businesses. Click here for more information.
- Gothic Ghost Stories/Mayslake by Moonlight Mansion Tour (Oak Brook): Gothic Ghost Stories is an 18 and older event on from 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23. Step into a world of mystery and terror while listening to tales of vengeful spirits, tragic souls and haunted landscapes. The Mayslake by Moonlight Mansion Tour is for ages 12 and older. The event is from 7-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24. Explore the shadowy corridors of the Mayslake Hall mansion while hearing urban legends, tales of hauntings and stories of mischief. Click here for more information.
Visit The Scene for more local and regional entertainment news, content and events from Shaw Local.