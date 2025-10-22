5 Things to Do: Harvest Moon Festival in Sterling, Biz Boo! Trick-or-Treating in Rock Falls this weekend

- Dixon YMCA Family Halloween Party (Dixon): The YMCA will host a family-friendly Halloween event featuring a DJ, dancing, games, face painting, and a costume contest from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25. Click here for more information.
- Harvest Moon Festival (Sterling): The Harvest Moon Festival is set for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 25 at the last day of the Twin Cities Farmers Market for outdoor season. Visit twincityfarmersmarket.com for more information.
- Biz Boo! Trick-or-Treat (Rock Falls): Visit downtown Rock Falls from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24 for trick-or-treating from local businesses. Booths will be located at 301 1st St. in Rock Falls. Visit rockfallschamber.com/trickortreat for more information.
- Halloween Costume Party & Movie Night (Sterling): Enjoy a special one-night showing of “The Addams Family” animated film at the Sterling Theater at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23. Kids in costume get a free box of popcorn. Click here to buy tickets or for more information.
- The Dillon Home’s 8th Annual Haunted Trail Walk (Sterling): Walk a spooky trail at the Dillon Home Museum grounds from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25. The first 500 children receive a goodie bag. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
