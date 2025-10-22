Shaw Local

5 Things to Do   •   Dining   •   Music   •   Comedy   •   Festivals   •   Events   •   Theatre   •   Calendar
The Scene

5 Things to Do: Harvest Moon Festival in Sterling, Biz Boo! Trick-or-Treating in Rock Falls this weekend

Dressed as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles mom Rachel Hallstrom hits the Rock Falls downtown with her brood Kennedy (left), 7, McClain, 5, and Johan, 5, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, for the Biz Boo Trick or Treat event.

Dressed as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles mom Rachel Hallstrom hits the Rock Falls downtown with her brood Kennedy (left), 7, McClain, 5, and Johan, 5, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, for the Biz Boo Trick or Treat event. (Alex T. Paschal)

By 5 Things to Do in Sauk Valley
  1. Dixon YMCA Family Halloween Party (Dixon): The YMCA will host a family-friendly Halloween event featuring a DJ, dancing, games, face painting, and a costume contest from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25. Click here for more information.
  2. Harvest Moon Festival (Sterling): The Harvest Moon Festival is set for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 25 at the last day of the Twin Cities Farmers Market for outdoor season. Visit twincityfarmersmarket.com for more information.
  3. Biz Boo! Trick-or-Treat (Rock Falls): Visit downtown Rock Falls from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24 for trick-or-treating from local businesses. Booths will be located at 301 1st St. in Rock Falls. Visit rockfallschamber.com/trickortreat for more information.
  4. Halloween Costume Party & Movie Night (Sterling): Enjoy a special one-night showing of “The Addams Family” animated film at the Sterling Theater at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23. Kids in costume get a free box of popcorn. Click here to buy tickets or for more information.
  5. The Dillon Home’s 8th Annual Haunted Trail Walk (Sterling): Walk a spooky trail at the Dillon Home Museum grounds from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25. The first 500 children receive a goodie bag. Visit the Facebook page for more information.

Visit The Scene for more local and regional entertainment news, content and events from Shaw Local.

The SceneEntertainmentSauk Valley5 Things to DoThe Scene - Sauk Valley