Woodstock Opera House to screen ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ Saturday night

The Woodstock Opera House will show the film at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25. (Image provided by Woodstock Opera House)

Step into the strange and spectacular world of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” the ultimate audience participation film that’s been thrilling fans for 50 years.

The Woodstock Opera House will show the film at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25. The film runs 1 hour and 40 minutes and is rated “R.”

Follow sweethearts Brad and Janet as they stumble into the eerie mansion of the fabulous and flamboyant Dr. Frank-N-Furter, and brace yourself for a bizarre, hilarious and rockin’ ride through time and space, according to a news release from the Opera House.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a first-timer, this screening is your chance to dance, shout and sing along in full costume glory. Audience participation is welcomed and encouraged.

Props are welcome but guests are asked to not bring the following items: Rice, water pistols, lit candles, lighters, confetti, toast, hot dogs and prunes.

Tickets are $15. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Woodstock Opera House’s website.