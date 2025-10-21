‘The Life and Music of George Michael’ returns to McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn Nov. 9

“The Life and Music of George Michael,” will be at the McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn at 7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 9. (Timothy Norris/Timothy Norris)

Following the sold-out performance last February, the McAninch Arts Center on the campus of the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn will welcome back “The Life and Music of George Michael” at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 9.

This show chronicles the amazing musical journey of the international pop star’s four-decade career from his time in Wham! through his illustrious solo career, according to a news release.

One of the biggest international stars of our time, Michael’s hits featured in the production include “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” “Freedom,” “Faith,” “Careless Whisper,” “Father Figure” and many more.

Michael (1963-2016) was an English singer, songwriter and record producer who sold more than 115 million records over four decades. He rose to fame as part of the duo Wham! in the early 1980s. Two years after the duo’s hit “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” he released his hit solo album, “Faith.”

Throughout his lifetime he garnered numerous accolades, including two Grammy Awards, three Brit Awards, three American Music Awards and four MTV Video Music Awards, according to the release.

McAninch Arts Center is located at 425 Fawell Blvd. on the campus of College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn.

Tickets are $62-$67.

To order tickets, visit AtTheMAC.org, call 630-942-4000 or visit the MAC Box Office. Box Office hours are noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and two hours prior to performance.