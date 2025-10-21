Paul McCartney tribute show set for Friday night at Woodstock Opera House

The critically-acclaimed show ‘Live and Let Die: The Music of Paul McCartney,’ featuring Tony Kishman, veteran of the Broadway smash hit musical “Beatlemania,” will rock the Woodstock Opera House at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24. (Photo provided by Woodstock Opera House )

The critically-acclaimed show “Live and Let Die: The Music of Paul McCartney,” featuring Tony Kishman, veteran of the Broadway smash hit musical “Beatlemania,” will rock the Woodstock Opera House at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24.

According to a news release, the show is a dynamic, full multimedia concert production that celebrates the music of McCartney.

Hailed by the media as “the quintessential Paul McCartney,” Kishman has performed to audiences worldwide and is regarded by “Beatlemaniacs” as a spot-on McCartney look-alike/sound-alike and with an amazing line-up of world class musicians, the release stated.

With state-of-the-art sound, lighting and a note-perfect, visually accurate recreation, you’ll hear hit songs from the Beatles catalog as well as McCartney’s solo works including: “Hey Jude,” “Jet,” “Penny Lane,” “Live And Let Die,” “Yesterday,” “Eleanor Rigby,” “My Love,”, “Let It Be,” “Maybe I’m Amazed” and many more.

Tickets start at $45. For an additional cost, guests can enhance the evening with the Marquee Access Experience, which includes early entry and a reserved area before the show and during intermission, complete with a private bartender and bento box of snacks.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.