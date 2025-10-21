Shaw Local

5 Things to Do   •   Dining   •   Music   •   Comedy   •   Festivals   •   Events   •   Theatre   •   Calendar
The Scene

“A Victorian Haunting: Murder at the Mansion” returns to Ottawa Oct. 25

The Reddick Mansion is ready for fall visitors and for its ninth annual Ghosts of Ottawa Past event on Oct. 6 and 7.

The Reddick Mansion in Ottawa (Photo provided by Lorraine McCallister)

By Aimee Barrows

Go back in time at the Reddick mansion in Ottawa for “A Victorian Haunting: Murder at the Mansion” from 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25.

Guests will follow a trail of clues hidden throughout downtown Ottawa, where each stop reveals another piece of the puzzle. Experience Victorian parlor activities from palm readers to mediums and more.

This year, the event is open to anyone ages 13 and up, allowing teens to get in on the fun.

In addition to the murder mystery, add-on events can bring even more mystery and spooky fun to your day or evening.

Fatal Footsteps: Tracing Ottawa’s Most Gruesome Crimes Tour

These one-hour guided tours by Tom Aussem of Awesome Ottawa Tours will explore the darker side of Ottawa’s storied past. The tour will visit local cemeteries and crime scenes. Guests will hear haunting tales of unsolved murders, brutal frontier justice and the desperate measures ordinary people took in desperate times. Tours are available at 2, 3:30 and 5 p.m., and capacity is limited.

The Afterlife Speakeasy

The Afterlife Speakeasy is a hideaway located in downtown Ottawa. After finishing “A Victorian Haunting,” enjoy a bourbon flight and sample locally made absinthe at this secret location from 8-10 p.m. Tickets are limited.

Click here to purchase tickets to any of these events.

The SceneEntertainmentOttawaHalloweenThe Scene - Illinois ValleyIllinois Valley Front Headlines
Aimee Barrows

Aimee Barrows

Aimee Barrows is the editor of The Scene, Shaw Local News Network's entertainment section. The Scene is your go-to destination for all things fun in Northern Illinois. Prior to The Scene, Aimee was the editor of the Kane County Chronicle for five years, and a freelance reporter for Shaw Media for four years.