“A Victorian Haunting: Murder at the Mansion” returns to Ottawa Oct. 25

Go back in time at the Reddick mansion in Ottawa for “A Victorian Haunting: Murder at the Mansion” from 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25.

Guests will follow a trail of clues hidden throughout downtown Ottawa, where each stop reveals another piece of the puzzle. Experience Victorian parlor activities from palm readers to mediums and more.

This year, the event is open to anyone ages 13 and up, allowing teens to get in on the fun.

In addition to the murder mystery, add-on events can bring even more mystery and spooky fun to your day or evening.

Fatal Footsteps: Tracing Ottawa’s Most Gruesome Crimes Tour

These one-hour guided tours by Tom Aussem of Awesome Ottawa Tours will explore the darker side of Ottawa’s storied past. The tour will visit local cemeteries and crime scenes. Guests will hear haunting tales of unsolved murders, brutal frontier justice and the desperate measures ordinary people took in desperate times. Tours are available at 2, 3:30 and 5 p.m., and capacity is limited.

The Afterlife Speakeasy

The Afterlife Speakeasy is a hideaway located in downtown Ottawa. After finishing “A Victorian Haunting,” enjoy a bourbon flight and sample locally made absinthe at this secret location from 8-10 p.m. Tickets are limited.

