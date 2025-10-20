Cantigny Park to host Brew It Forward, greenhouse tours in November

Attendees of Brew it Forward, an event to benefit Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans, warm themselves by a fire during a previous event. The 2025 event is Saturday, Nov. 8. (Sarah Minor)

November is an exciting time at Cantigny in Wheaton, with the return of Brew It Forward, a rare Greenhouse Tour and more.

Saturday, Nov. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Brew it Forward celebrates Veterans Day by spending time with local heroes and thanking them for their service. Attendance at this outdoor beer tasting will benefit the Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans in Wheaton. Guests may also choose to purchase beer tokens for attending veterans or donate directly to the Midwest Shelter. Veterans who attend will receive complimentary tastings. Family activities will be available in the Tank Park. Click here for a full list of participating breweries. Concessions are available. Parking: $16 per car

Wednesday, Nov. 12, 9 a.m.: Accessible Birding aims to make a fun activity available for those with limited mobility. The event will be on firm or hard surfaces and fine for those using canes, walkers and wheelchairs.

Beginning birders are welcome and binoculars will be available for borrowing (first come, first serve). Wheelchairs are also available for sign-out. Space is limited and registration required. The $6 program cost includes parking.

Saturday, Nov. 16, 3-4 p.m.: The Greenhouse Tour captures some pre-holiday magic at a preview of the 2025 poinsettia crop. Catch a rare glimpse of Cantigny’s greenhouse with a tour led by a member of the greenhouse staff through a stunning array of up to 16 varieties of vibrant poinsettias, showcasing the beauty and tradition of this iconic Christmas plant. Learn about the history and care of these festive favorites, and discover how they are used around Cantigny for seasonal displays. Space is limited. $25 (includes one canned or bottled beverage).

So Ready For Laughter: The Legacy of Bob Hope

Runs through Dec. 7

Learn about Bob Hope’s unique contribution to the American War Effort during World War II in “So Ready for Laughter,” on display in the South Gallery from. This special exhibit is on loan from the National WWII Museum and sponsored by the Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation.