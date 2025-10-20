American Nightmare Scream Park brings Halloween scares to McHenry County

Nathan Bright of Oklahoma City portrays the main character "Stars" during an advance walk-through at the American Nightmare Scream Park, under construction in a cornfield adjacent to the Richardson Adventure Farm in Spring Grove. (Photo by Cynthia Wolf. )

American Nightmare Scream Park is neither for the very young nor the faint of heart.

Located adjacent to the Richardson Adventure Farm, the one-of-a-kind haunt is open Thursdays through Sundays until closing night Saturday, Nov. 1.

Some of the emerging fluorescent art is shown at the Circus of Insanity 3D portion of the American Nightmare Scream Park haunted trail. The attraction is scheduled to open Oct. 2 at 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove. (Photo by Cynthia Wolf )

“We have five different, themed, haunted attractions within the corn maze itself, plus a midway offering live entertainment, food trucks, four axe-throwing lanes, two bars and more,” said Grayslake resident Jason Wright, who constructed the park, noting that his haunted maze is separate and apart from the nearby, family-friendly Richardson “World’s Largest Corn Maze.”

Both attractions are located on Richardson Farm property and will share an entrance at 909 English Prairie Road in Spring Grove.

Once on the property, however, admission to each is separate. Parking for the American Nightmare Scream Park will be near where the Richardson Tulip Fields are located in the spring. Signs will be posted to direct motorists.

Father-son duo Jason and Tristan Wright stand in one of the sets they've been building in a Spring Grove cornfield, where the Wrights will open the American Nightmare Scream Park Thursday, Oct. 2. (Photo by Cynthia Wolf)

“We’re really excited about this,” Wright said. “I’ve always dreamed of having an outdoor scream park.”

Different stops along the haunted trail will include Camp Blood, Circus of Insanity 3D, Nightmare 31, Bloody Acres Estates and Death Rows. The Wrights said it likely will take participants about 30 minutes to walk the entire blood-curdling trail and wind their way through the different structures along the way, each of which will feature multiple rooms.The crew members the Wrights hire don’t hold back on the chills, they cautioned.

“We’re a high-energy, intense haunted attraction,” Jason Wright said. “We’re immersed in the corn. Everything is hidden and jumping out at you from the corn.”

Tickets start at $40 for general admission. A fast pass is $55 and VIP Experience tickets are $75. Find tickets and other details at scareamerica.net.