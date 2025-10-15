5 Things to Do: Halloween egg hunt, Harry Potter trivia this weekend in Kendall County

- Halloween Egg Hunt & Costume Contest (Yorkville): Wear your best costume, bring a flashlight and hunt for candy-filled eggs from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17 at the Town Square, 301 N. Bridge St.. Click here for more information.
- Harry Potter Trivia Night (Yorkville): Pinz Entertainment Center will host Harry Potter trivia from 7-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17. Visit pinzyorkville.com for more information.
- Lance Rogers, Jacob Paul Allen, Phoenix Kristan (Yorkville): The Law Office Pub & Music Hall will host the three singer-songwriters in one show at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18. Doors open at 6 p.m. Click here for more information.
- Crystal Bowl Sound Bath (Oswego): The Little White School Museum will host this relaxing event at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 16. Guests will be surrounded by the soft sounds of eight crystal bowls as the vibrations fill the room, balancing energies and creating a relaxing atmosphere. Click here for more information or to register online.
- Trunk or Treat (Yorkville): St. Edward’s and Christ Episcopal Church will host Trunk or Treat from 4-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25 at 14220 Grove Road, Yorkville. Enjoy hayrack rides, face painting, crafts, bonfire, s’mores and more. Food, drinks and desserts will be available for purchase.
