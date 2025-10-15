Shaw Local

5 Things to Do   •   Dining   •   Music   •   Comedy   •   Festivals   •   Events   •   Theatre   •   Calendar
The Scene

5 Things to Do: Halloween egg hunt, Harry Potter trivia this weekend in Kendall County

The Halloween Costume Contest and Egg Hunt in Yorkville has become an annual tradition.

The Halloween Costume Contest and Egg Hunt in Yorkville has become an annual tradition. (Photo Provided By The City of Yorkville)

By 5 Things to Do in Kendall County
  1. Halloween Egg Hunt & Costume Contest (Yorkville): Wear your best costume, bring a flashlight and hunt for candy-filled eggs from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17 at the Town Square, 301 N. Bridge St.. Click here for more information.
  2. Harry Potter Trivia Night (Yorkville): Pinz Entertainment Center will host Harry Potter trivia from 7-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17. Visit pinzyorkville.com for more information.
  3. Lance Rogers, Jacob Paul Allen, Phoenix Kristan (Yorkville): The Law Office Pub & Music Hall will host the three singer-songwriters in one show at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18. Doors open at 6 p.m. Click here for more information.
  4. Crystal Bowl Sound Bath (Oswego): The Little White School Museum will host this relaxing event at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 16. Guests will be surrounded by the soft sounds of eight crystal bowls as the vibrations fill the room, balancing energies and creating a relaxing atmosphere. Click here for more information or to register online.
  5. Trunk or Treat (Yorkville): St. Edward’s and Christ Episcopal Church will host Trunk or Treat from 4-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25 at 14220 Grove Road, Yorkville. Enjoy hayrack rides, face painting, crafts, bonfire, s’mores and more. Food, drinks and desserts will be available for purchase.
The SceneKendall CountyEntertainment5 Things to DoThe Scene - Kendall CountyKendall County Front Headlines