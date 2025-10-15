5 Things to Do: Ellwood House ghost tours and more Halloween fun in DeKalb County

- Ellwood After Dark Ghost Tour (DeKalb): Take a guided tour of the historic Ellwood House mansion in low light, with docents and paranormal investigators. Tours are given from 7-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17 and Saturday, Oct. 18. Click here for more information.
- Improv Comedy Workshop for Couples: Laugh, Love, and Connect (DeKalb): The DeKalb Public Library will host a workshop focusing on improv comedy at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 16. Click here for more information.
- Pumpkin Rol’Down (Sycamore): Roll a pumpkin down the hill at the Sycamore Park District Community Center. This event, which is from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18, will also have a balloon launch and kids’ activities in the gym. Click here for more information.
- Howl-o-ween Dog Costume Contest (DeKalb): Bring your four-legged family member to Katz Park in DeKalb for this free contest with prizes awarded in several categories. The contest starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 18. Click here for more information.
- Cortland Trunk or Treat: Bring the kids to Cortland Community Park for free trick-or-treating and Halloween fun from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18. Click here for more information.
